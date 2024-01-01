 Mira-Bhayandar Traffic Police Register 48 Drunk Driving Cases On New Year's Eve
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar Traffic Police Register 48 Drunk Driving Cases On New Year's Eve

Mira-Bhayandar Traffic Police Register 48 Drunk Driving Cases On New Year's Eve

While 48 drunk drivers were booked on New Year's Eve, 32 similar offences were registered between 25 to 30 December, taking the total number of cases to 80.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, January 01, 2024, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Cops take action against drivers flouting 'Dont Drink & Drive' rules | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: The traffic department (Kashimira unit) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police led by senior police inspector Devidas Handore booked cases against 48 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol in the special drive which was launched on New Year's Eve ( intervening night of December 31, 2023, and January 1, 2024).

The tests were conducted with sophisticated global positioning system (GPS)-enabled breath-analysers systems which not only pinpoint locations but also click photographs of suspects and immediately hand out print out receipts with information about alcohol consumption levels. After verifying that the motorists were drunk, the police impounded their vehicles.The accused will be presented before the district sessions court, Thane for further action.

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: 32 booked for drunk driving, hotels fined for defying COVID-19 norms on New Year's...
article-image

Surge in number of drunk-driving cases

While 48 drunk drivers were booked on New Year's Eve, 32 similar offences were registered between 25 to 30 December, taking the total number of cases to 80. According to officials, the total number of drunk driving cases in Mira Bhayandar and Vasai Virar was pegged at 104 on New Years eve. In Mira Bhayandar, the Kashimira unit of the traffic police had registered 26 and 32 cases of drunk driving on New Years eve in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Around 940 police personnel including senior officials assisted by 285 traffic wardens and more than 400 Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) were on patrolling duty to avoid any kind of hooliganism or untoward incidents. Two teams of the riot control police (RCP) had also been roped in as a part of elaborate security arrangements which continued till the early morning hours of the new year.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Gear Up For Safe New Year; 940 Personnel Including 285 Traffic Wardens To...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC Strives To Reach ₹6,000 Crore Property Tax Target As Revenue Hits 10% Mark

Mumbai: BMC Strives To Reach ₹6,000 Crore Property Tax Target As Revenue Hits 10% Mark

Mumbai: BMC's Environment Department Faces Staffing Woes Amid Rising Environmental Concerns

Mumbai: BMC's Environment Department Faces Staffing Woes Amid Rising Environmental Concerns

Mumbai Police Successfully Ensures New Year's Eve Law & Order with 13,000 Personnel; Fines 283 For...

Mumbai Police Successfully Ensures New Year's Eve Law & Order with 13,000 Personnel; Fines 283 For...

Mira-Bhayandar Traffic Police Register 48 Drunk Driving Cases On New Year's Eve

Mira-Bhayandar Traffic Police Register 48 Drunk Driving Cases On New Year's Eve

Mumbai: BMC Issues 868 Stop-Work Notices In 2 Months; Rescinded Only 57 Over Air Pollution...

Mumbai: BMC Issues 868 Stop-Work Notices In 2 Months; Rescinded Only 57 Over Air Pollution...