Mira-Bhayandar Traffic Police Register 48 Drunk Driving Cases On New Year's Eve

Cops take action against drivers flouting 'Dont Drink & Drive' rules | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: The traffic department (Kashimira unit) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police led by senior police inspector Devidas Handore booked cases against 48 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol in the special drive which was launched on New Year's Eve ( intervening night of December 31, 2023, and January 1, 2024).

The tests were conducted with sophisticated global positioning system (GPS)-enabled breath-analysers systems which not only pinpoint locations but also click photographs of suspects and immediately hand out print out receipts with information about alcohol consumption levels. After verifying that the motorists were drunk, the police impounded their vehicles.The accused will be presented before the district sessions court, Thane for further action.

Surge in number of drunk-driving cases

While 48 drunk drivers were booked on New Year's Eve, 32 similar offences were registered between 25 to 30 December, taking the total number of cases to 80. According to officials, the total number of drunk driving cases in Mira Bhayandar and Vasai Virar was pegged at 104 on New Years eve. In Mira Bhayandar, the Kashimira unit of the traffic police had registered 26 and 32 cases of drunk driving on New Years eve in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Around 940 police personnel including senior officials assisted by 285 traffic wardens and more than 400 Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) were on patrolling duty to avoid any kind of hooliganism or untoward incidents. Two teams of the riot control police (RCP) had also been roped in as a part of elaborate security arrangements which continued till the early morning hours of the new year.