Mira Bhayandar: 32 booked for drunk driving, hotels fined for defying COVID-19 norms on New Year's eve

The pandemic and night curfew imposed due to the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases amidst the looming threat of the Omicron variant, seems to have sobered up the twin-city, as drunk driving cases on New Year’s eve dropped to 32 including bikers and motorists.

While 26 cases were registered by the traffic police, the remaining six cases were registered by personnel attached to police stations in the Mira Road and Bhayandar divisions.

While the police decided not to use breath-analyzers in view of the Covid-19 situation, blood samples of motorists were taken to check drunk driving and file cases. While 487 cases related to violation of the motor vehicle act including rash driving, helmetless riding and driving without seat belts were also registered, 162 people were caught roaming without wearing face masks. 26 others were booked for violating social distancing norms.

The Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) police collected fines amounting more than 1.33 lakh from the offenders. On the other hand municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole, deputy civic chief Maruti Gaikwad and Swapnil Sawant, personally accompanied a team of senior police officials including DCP Amit Kale on an inspection drive to check if hotels and party places were adhering to the guidelines.

“We found three establishments violating rules like exceeding the allowed limit of 50 percent of the seating capacity. Fines amounting Rs. 2 lakh were imposed. The drive will be a routine affair and I appeal to the hotel industry and other establishments to adhere to guidelines and cooperate with the police and civic administration in the battle against Covid-19,” said Dhole.“

We were expecting a decent turn out this year, but new Covid restrictions and last moment announcement of night curfew led to abrupt cancellations which has come as a huge dampener for the hotel industry,” said a hotelier. Meanwhile, 142 people tested positive for Covid-19 on New Year’s eve. With this, the total number of active cases has now shot up to 380 which was limited to just 52 on 15 December.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 06:25 PM IST