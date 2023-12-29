Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Gear Up For Safe New Year; 940 Personnel Including 285 Traffic Wardens To Be Deployed

Representational photo | Unsplash

Mira-Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have rolled up their sleeves to ensure that the New Year's Eve celebrations on Sunday passes off in a peaceful manner. Around 940 police personnel including senior officials assisted by 285 traffic wardens and more than 400 Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) will be on patrolling duty to avoid any untoward incidents.

Two teams of the riot control police (RCP) have also been roped in as part of elaborate security arrangements.

Time for New Year parties extended till 5 am

The state home department has allowed permit rooms and party places to hold New Year parties till 5 am. On regular days, the establishments are allowed to remain open till 1:30 am. The police will conduct nakabandi operations at 50 strategic locations and will keep a check on drunk driving to prevent accidents and any kind of nuisance by revellers. The traffic police personnel have been armed with 15 sophisticated breath analysers enabled with global positioning system (GPS) which will not only pinpoint locations but also click photographs of suspects and immediately hand out print out receipts with information about alcohol consumption levels.

Drunk drivers will be booked

Drunk drivers will be booked under the relevant sections of the Bombay Prohibition Act and Motor Vehicles Act. Apart from issuing advisories to the management of hotels, resorts, bars and party places to discourage party revelers from driving after drinking, the MBVV police have also released helpline numbers 022-35006130, 29452135 and 7021995352 for citizens to pass information about and untoward incidents or suspicious activities.