Mira-Bhayandar: 76,796 Motorists Fined By MBVV Cops For Flouting Traffic Rules In 11 Months

Traffic police fines violators at Mira-Bhayandar | FPJ

The traffic police department attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has filed as many 76,796 cases against erring motorists for violations of traffic rules in just 11 months this year.

The credit for this goes to the 'e-challan' system implemented by the traffic police in an elaborate way.

E-challan System Proved Effecient In Catching Violators

Around 13,084 offenders have been fined in the past two months, alone. As per statistics sourced out from the traffic department, a total of 76,796 challans were issued by the traffic police from January 1, 2023 to November 30, 2023, the fines payable against which stands at more than ₹5.11 crore. While 47,027 offenders have cleared challans by paying more than ₹3.12 crore, around 29,076 challans amounting more than ₹5.11 crore continue to remain unpaid. Driving without seatbelts tops the list with 9,291 cases followed by helmetless riding and vehicles sans side mirrors with 3,763 and 1160 cases respectively.

Other Traffic Violations

Other cases include- signal jumping, using mobile phones while riding/driving, drunken driving, triple seat riding, illegal parking, installing fancy number plates and ferrying passengers’ sans taxi permits. Apart from manual penalty, around 693 e-challans have been generated either by automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras or by traffic police personnel watching camera footage at the command and control center (CCC) set up by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in Bhayandar (east) in April, this year. Apart from wardens hired on a contractual basis, the Kashimira traffic unit has a staff strength of 105 including four officers and 101 personnel who are armed with hand held e-challan devices.

Eye on Drunk Drivers on Christmas & New Year’s Eve

To ensure untoward incidents do not mar Christmas and New Year eve celebrations, rash and drunk driving will be the offences under the scanner of the traffic cops and personnel from local police stations. Appealing citizens to celebrate the festivities in a disciplined manner, DCP (Traffic)-Prakash Gaikwad said, “While we have sufficient number of calibrated breath-analysers, checkpoints will be set up at strategic locations. An advisory will soon be issued to all hotels, bars and party places to discourage party revellers from driving after drinking.” The global positioning system (GPS)-enabled breath-analysers systems will not only pinpoint locations but also click photographs of suspects and immediately hand out print out receipts with information about alcohol consumption levels.