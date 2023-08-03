Technology-Driven CCTV System Helps Capture Traffic Violators in Mira-Bhayandar | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: The command and control center was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on April 22, 2023. Currently, there are around 800 high-definition CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations and vantage points across the twin-city. However, due to rapid development, there is a need for at least 3,000 CCTV cameras.

The technology-driven approach, in the form of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, adopted by the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) with the help of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), has proven effective in helping the traffic department (Kashimira unit) nab 374 offenders in the past three months.

Most of the cases are related to signal jumping, talking on a mobile phone while driving, not wearing seatbelts, helmetless riding, and triple seat riding. The command and control center (CCC) set up by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in Bhayandar to manage the network of CCTV cameras in the twin-city was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on April 22, 2023. Apart from 24x7 surveillance involving live monitoring of traffic flow, the CCC also plays a vital role in enforcement to catch motorists breaking traffic laws. Violators are fined via an e-challan sent to their registered mobile phone numbers after they are spotted breaking a rule on a CCTV camera by on-duty personnel stationed at the control room to monitor live feeds of on-road vehicular movements.

How CCTV Captures Violators

Sitting in the control room, the on-duty police personnel zoom in on the errant motorists and capture the number plate along with an image of the junction or road. "Screenshots of footage are captured and gathered as evidence to eliminate the possibility of denial by the errant motorist," said Police Inspector (Traffic) Devidas Handore.

A video wall with a giant display along with small screens has been set up in the modern CCC, equipped with viewing, recording, and monitoring facilities with the latest built-in technologies. Presently, there are around 800 high-definition CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations and vantage points across the twin-city. However, due to rapid development in the past couple of years, the twin-city needs at least 3,000 CCTV cameras.

