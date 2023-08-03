Mira-Bhayandar: Police Nabs Notorious Robber, Accused Confesses To 9 Cases Of Theft | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: The crime detection unit of the Mira Road police have arrested a notorious criminal who is said to be involved in a spate of robberies in and around the region. According to the police the accused has been identified as-Shoaib Hanif Khan alias Sarguru (37)- a resident of Kausa-Mumbra.

Shoaib and his accomplice who were riding a motorcycle had snatched the handbag of a woman as she was travelling in an autorickshaw near the S.K. Stone junction in broad daylight on July 30.

Crime detection team deployed to nab accused

Sensing the seriousness of the brazen daylight crime, senior police inspector- Vijaysing Bagal deputed the crime detection team to investigate the case and nab the culprits. Based on a tip-off, the team led by police inspector Rahulkumar Patil apprehended Shoaib from the Rashid Compound area of Kausa on Wednesday.

Accused confesses to 9 robbery cases

The team recovered seven mobile handsets, knife and the motorcycle used in the crime from the possession of the accused who has confessed to his involvement in nine robbery cases committed by him under the jurisdiction of the Mira Road, Chitalsar, Kapurbawdi and Kasarwadavli police station in Thane, this year. An offence under section 392 of the IPC has been registered against the accused who has been committing crimes since 2008, police said. Further investigations were on.

