Pune News: Traffic Police Issues 732 Warrants Against Violators

Pune: In an effort to clamp down on traffic violations and ensure road safety, the Pune Traffic Police has taken decisive action against errant commuters. As part of this initiative, 732 arrest warrants have been issued against vehicle owners who have failed to appear in court after violating traffic rules under the Motor Vehicle Act since 2020.

Following instances of traffic rule violations, cases were registered against the respective vehicle owners, but many failed to respond to court summonses. Despite repeated notifications and reminders through the legal process, these violators have not acknowledged their offenses either to the traffic department or in court. As a result, a considerable number of such cases have been pending in the court system.

Court gives 8 day period to vehicle owners

Taking a stringent stance, the court has now issued arrest warrants against the owners of these vehicles. The traffic department has recently received 732 such warrants in the first phase of this operation. To address this matter swiftly, the vehicle owners concerned have been given an 8-day period within which they must appear in court. Failure to comply may lead to their arrest by the police through the arrest warrants.

Traffic police's rules to ensure road safety

The Pune Traffic Police earnestly appeals to all the vehicle owners who have received these warrants to take responsibility for their actions and promptly appear in court. By doing so, they can avoid further legal consequences and potential arrests. Emphasizing road safety as a top priority, the police department urges citizens to respect traffic rules and regulations, ensuring the safety of themselves and others on the roads.

The authorities have expressed hope that this proactive measure will serve as a deterrent against traffic violations, fostering a culture of compliance and responsible driving behavior among all citizens.

