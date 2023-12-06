Mira-Bhayandar: New Year Healthcare Bonanza For Kashimira Residents As First Cashless Multi-Specialty Hospital To Open Soon

Mira-Bhayandar: In a welcome news on the health care front for citizens, they can soon enjoy the benefit of walking into a hospital and obtaining cashless treatment. The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on the virtue of financial assistance provided by the state government is all set to start a multi-specialty hospital near the highway in Kashimira which will offer free treatment to patients. The project is the brainchild of Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik who said, “The 100-bedded medical facility will be inaugurated by chief minister Eknath Shinde on 23, January-a day which is observed as “Bal Thackeray Jayanti”- the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.”

Multispeciality hospital to offer cost-free services to citizens

The construction work of the four-storeyed hospital building built by a private developer in exchange of Transfer Development Rights (TDR) is 90 percent complete. The state government has already allocated funds amounting ₹25 crore needed for procuring high-tech medical equipment and devices. “The multi-specialty hospital will offer quality medical services free of cost to yellow and orange ration card holders which will prove to be a boon to the citizens of the twin city. Moreover, there will be no burden on the civic treasury as the government will shoulder the entire funding responsibility.” said civic chief Sanjay Katkar.

To be managed by a social service organisation having expertise in the medical field and will offer super specialty treatments and surgeries, including cardiovascular screening and treatment, urology, and other medical services. This apart from pre-surgery outpatient department (OPD) services and pathology test facility.

Free treatment will be dispersed to citizens under MPJAY scheme

The 'no cash counter' system at the hospital will dispense free treatment under Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MPJAY)- a flagship state government health scheme which provides end to end cashless services. Families holding yellow and orange ration cards will be eligible for free treatment and medicines under the MPJAY scheme. The hospital which has been named in memory of Matoshri Indirabai Baburai Sarnaik will replicate the model implemented by the Thane Municipal Corporation (MBMC) for running the Matoshri Gangubai Sambhaji Hospital.

Services to be offered:

1) Intensive Care Unit (ICU), post-operative unit, general and casualty ward.

2) Tests Like- Haematology, Biochemistry, Electrocardiogram (ECG), Sonography, 2D Echocardiography (Echo), Holter Monitor, Pulmonary Function, X-Ray, Computed Tomography (CT) scan.

3) General Operations Like- Appendectomy, Hernia, Colostomy, Piles, Fistula,

4) Ortho Surgeries Like- Fracture, Orthoscopic and Knee Replacement.

5) Major Surgeries like- Cardiac, Angioplasty, Heart Bypass, Valve Replacement, Pacemaker Insertion.

6) Urology Procedures Like- Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL)- Ureteroscopy Lithotripsy (URSL) to remove or treat kidney stones, Nephrectomy.

7) Neuro and other Surgeries Like- Craniotomy, Hematoma Evacuation, Spinal, Laminectomy, Laparoscopically Assisted Vaginal Hysterectomy (LAVH), Surgical Oncology, Hysterectomy, Thrombolysis.

8) Treatment for poisoning and snake bites amongst a range of other medical facilities.