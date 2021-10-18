e-Paper Get App

Education

Updated on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 07:54 AM IST

DU UG Admission 2021: Admission against third cut-off list begins today; click here for full schedule

FPJ Web Desk
DU UG Admission 2021: Admission against third cut-off list begins today; click here for full schedule | File Photo

The Delhi University undergraduate admission against the third cut-off list will begin today. The university released its third cut-off on October 16 for UG courses. The lists was released on individual college websites as well as on the official site of Delhi University.

Click here for full schedule

  • Declaration of 1st Cut-Off by Colleges

    1st October, 2021 (Friday)

  • Candidates to apply for Admission against 1st Cut-Off

    10:00 am 04thOct (Monday) - 11:59pm 06thOct (Wednesday)

  • Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 1st Cut-Off

    Till 5:00pm 07th Oct (Thursday)

  • Last day of payment by candidates against 1st Cut-Off

    5:00pm 08th Oct (Friday)

  • Declaration of 2ndCut-Off by Colleges

    09th October 2021 (Saturday)

  • Candidates to apply for Admission against 2nd Cut-Off

    10:00 am 11thOct (Monday) - 11:59 pm 13th Oct (Wednesday)

  • Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 2ndCut-Off

    Till 5:00pm 14th Oct (Thursday)

  • Last day of payment by candidates against 2ndCut-Off

    5:00pm 15thOct (Friday)

  • Declaration of 3rdCut-Off by Colleges

    16th October 2021 (Saturday)

  • Candidates to apply for Admission against 3rd Cut-Off

    10:00 am 18thOct (Monday) - 11:59 pm 21st Oct (Thursday)

  • Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 3rdCut-Off

    Till 5:00pm 22nd Oct (Friday)

  • Last day of payment by candidates against 3rdCut-Off

    5:00pm 23rd Oct (Saturday)

  • Declaration of Special Cutoff* by Colleges

    25th Oct (Monday)

  • Candidates to apply for Admission against Special Cut-Off

    10:00 am 26th Oct (Tuesday) - 11:59pm 27th Oct (Wednesday)

  • Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against Special Cut-Off

    5:00 pm 28th Oct (Thursday)

  • Last day of payment by candidates against Special Cut-Off

    5:00 pm 29th Oct (Friday)

  • Declaration of 4th Cut-Off* by Colleges

    30th October (Saturday)

  • Candidates to apply for Admission against 4thCut-Off

    10:00 am 1st Nov (Monday) - 11:59pm 2nd Nov (Tuesday)

  • Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 4thCut-Off

    5:00 pm 5th Nov (Friday)

  • Last day of payment by candidates against 4thCut-Off

    5:00 pm 6th Nov (Saturday)

  • Declaration of 5th Cutoffs*

    8th Nov (Monday)

  • Candidates to apply for Admission against 5thCut-Off

    10:00 am 9th Nov (Tuesday) – 11:59 pm 10th Nov (Wednesday)

  • Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 5thCut-Off

    11:59 pm 11thNov (Thursday)

  • Last date Payment of fee against 5th Cutoff

    5:00 pm 12th Nov (Friday)

  • Declaration of cutoffs against Special Drive* on Vacant Seats wherever available

    13th Nov (Saturday)

  • Candidates to Apply Against Special Drive

    14th -15th Nov (Sunday-Monday)

  • Last date for Payment of fee against Special Drive

    16th Nov (Tuesday)

These cutoffs will be declared only if there are vacant seats available. In case vacant seats are left further Merit Lists may be announced by the University of Delhi.

RECENT STORIES

