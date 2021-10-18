DU UG Admission 2021: Admission against third cut-off list begins today; click here for full schedule

The Delhi University undergraduate admission against the third cut-off list will begin today. The university released its third cut-off on October 16 for UG courses. The lists was released on individual college websites as well as on the official site of Delhi University.

Declaration of 1st Cut-Off by Colleges 1st October, 2021 (Friday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 1st Cut-Off 10:00 am 04thOct (Monday) - 11:59pm 06thOct (Wednesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 1st Cut-Off Till 5:00pm 07th Oct (Thursday)

Last day of payment by candidates against 1st Cut-Off 5:00pm 08th Oct (Friday)

Declaration of 2ndCut-Off by Colleges 09th October 2021 (Saturday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 2nd Cut-Off 10:00 am 11thOct (Monday) - 11:59 pm 13th Oct (Wednesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 2ndCut-Off Till 5:00pm 14th Oct (Thursday)

Last day of payment by candidates against 2ndCut-Off 5:00pm 15thOct (Friday)

Declaration of 3rdCut-Off by Colleges 16th October 2021 (Saturday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 3rd Cut-Off 10:00 am 18thOct (Monday) - 11:59 pm 21st Oct (Thursday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 3rdCut-Off Till 5:00pm 22nd Oct (Friday)

Last day of payment by candidates against 3rdCut-Off 5:00pm 23rd Oct (Saturday)

Declaration of Special Cutoff* by Colleges 25th Oct (Monday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against Special Cut-Off 10:00 am 26th Oct (Tuesday) - 11:59pm 27th Oct (Wednesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against Special Cut-Off 5:00 pm 28th Oct (Thursday)

Last day of payment by candidates against Special Cut-Off 5:00 pm 29th Oct (Friday)

Declaration of 4th Cut-Off* by Colleges 30th October (Saturday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 4thCut-Off 10:00 am 1st Nov (Monday) - 11:59pm 2nd Nov (Tuesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 4thCut-Off 5:00 pm 5th Nov (Friday)

Last day of payment by candidates against 4thCut-Off 5:00 pm 6th Nov (Saturday)

Declaration of 5th Cutoffs* 8th Nov (Monday)

Candidates to apply for Admission against 5thCut-Off 10:00 am 9th Nov (Tuesday) – 11:59 pm 10th Nov (Wednesday)

Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 5thCut-Off 11:59 pm 11thNov (Thursday)

Last date Payment of fee against 5th Cutoff 5:00 pm 12th Nov (Friday)

Declaration of cutoffs against Special Drive* on Vacant Seats wherever available 13th Nov (Saturday)

Candidates to Apply Against Special Drive 14th -15th Nov (Sunday-Monday)