NEET UG 2021: Last date to challenge answer key; result likely this month on neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET UG 2021 provisional answer key, recorded responses and scanned OMR sheets on Friday. Candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.

Objections to the answer key can be raised till October 17, 9 pm.

Candidates can challenge the answer key by paying a processing fee of Rs. 1,000/- per answer challenged. Steps to check the NEET UG answer key 2021:

1. Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the link that reads, ‘View and challenge Answer Key, OMR and Recorded Response,’ on the home page.

3. Fill in your credentials

4. Download the answer key

Challenges made by the students will be verified by the experts and if the objections are found valid, NTA will revise the answer key. The final answer key of NEET UG 2021 will be prepared after considering the challenges and the result will be based on the final answer key. In any case of clarification, students can contact NTA through Phone number – 011-40759000 or can email at neet@nta.ac.in.

NEET UG 2021 result:

Now, that the answer key is out, the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) is likely to get declared soon.

Once released, students will be able to check their results on ntaneet.nic.in.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test 2021 was conducted by the NTA on Sunday, September 12 in 13 languages.

Steps to check your results:

Step 1: Visit ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your date of birth, security pin and roll number

Step 3: After this, the results will be displayed

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 12:08 PM IST