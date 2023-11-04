 DU: SOL Extends Registration Process For Non-Teaching Posts; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDU: SOL Extends Registration Process For Non-Teaching Posts; Direct Link Here

DU: SOL Extends Registration Process For Non-Teaching Posts; Direct Link Here

As per the revised schedule, the last date for submission of applications has been extended to November 15, 2023, up to 5.30 pm.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Delhi University | File Photo

Delhi University: School of Open Learning (SOL) has extended the registration process for non-teaching posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of SOL, DU at sol.du.ac.in.

As per the revised schedule, the last date for submission of applications has been extended to November 15, 2023, up to 5.30 pm.

The registration process for SOL began on October 11 and the last date as per the original schedule was Today, November 4, 2023.

Direct link to apply for SOL, DU Recruitment 2023

Check Official Notice Here

Read Also
DU's Hindu College Rusticates 15 Students Over 'Indiscipline' During Students' Elections
article-image
SOL, DU Recruitment 2023

SOL, DU Recruitment 2023 | SOL

Application Fee for SOL Registration

For general/ unreserved category: ₹1000/-

For OBC(NCL)/ EWS and Women category: ₹800/-

For SC/ST and PwBD category: ₹600/-

The application fees should be paid through online mode.

Steps to apply for SOL, DU Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of SOL at sol.du.ac.in.

Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will find SOL, DU non teaching posts link.

Click on the link and apply online link will be available.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SOL, DU.

Read Also
DU 5-Year LLB Admission List 2023 Out: Check Shortlist and Procedure
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DU: SOL Extends Registration Process For Non-Teaching Posts; Direct Link Here

DU: SOL Extends Registration Process For Non-Teaching Posts; Direct Link Here

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Out at ssc.nic.in: Direct Link Here For All Regions

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Out at ssc.nic.in: Direct Link Here For All Regions

Another Similar Ordeal Comes To Light Occurred 2 Days Before IIT-BHU Molestation

Another Similar Ordeal Comes To Light Occurred 2 Days Before IIT-BHU Molestation

CISF Constable Result 2021 Out At cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in; Download Result From Direct Link

CISF Constable Result 2021 Out At cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in; Download Result From Direct Link

UP MLA & Former ED Officer Suggests Compulsory Legal Education For School Students

UP MLA & Former ED Officer Suggests Compulsory Legal Education For School Students