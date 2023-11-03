DU 5-Year LLB Admission List 2023 Out: Check Shortlist and Procedure

DU 5-Year LLB Admission List 2023 Out | Representative image

University of Delhi (DU) has released its list of shortlisted candidates for admission to the BA LLB and BBA LLB courses for the 2023-2024 academic year. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check the list and what candidates need to do next.

Seat Acceptance and Admission Procedure:

Candidates who have made it to the shortlist are required to confirm their seat acceptance by November 5. To secure their spot, they must visit the official DU admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in.

Fee Structure:

Upon seat allotment, candidates need to deposit Rs. 1,90,000 to confirm their assigned seat. However, there's good news for those with parental incomes of no more than Rs. 4 lakh annually. They are eligible for a fee waiver of up to 90 percent. Students whose parents earn more than Rs. 4 lakh but less than Rs. 8 lakh per year will have 50 percent of their fees waived.

Checking the Shortlist:

To check whether you've been shortlisted, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, select the link "List of shortlisted candidates for admission in the Faculty of Law."

3. The PDF list of shortlisted candidates for enrollment will be displayed on the screen.

4. Download the DU 5-year LLB Admissions 2023 shortlist and keep a copy for future reference.

Documents Required for Admission:

Shortlisted candidates must pay the course fees and provide the following documents for verification:

Qualifying certificates and mark sheets

Copy of the DU 5-year LLB application form

Passport-size photographs

Character certificate

Reservation certificate (if applicable)

Other documents as specified by DU

Admissions to the BA LLB and BBA LLB courses are based on the results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023. These 5-year LLB programs, BA LLB and BBA LLB, each offer 60 available seats and are being offered by DU for the first time in the 2023-2024 academic year.

