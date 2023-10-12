DU Admission 2023: 5-Year LLB Programme Registration Ends Today at law.uod.ac.in

DU Admission 2023 | Representational Pic

The University of Delhi will close the registrations for DU LLB 5-year undergraduate(UG) programme today. Interested candidates can apply for the BA LLB and BBA LLB five-year programme through the official website – law.uod.ac.in.

Eligibility Criteria:

Education Qualification: Candidate must have passed Class XII (10+2 system) or its equivalent from a single recognized board.

A candidate must have secured 45% or more marks in aggregate for the UR/ EWS/ OBC-NCL category and 40% marks or more in aggregate for the SC/ ST/ PwBD category.

For applying to B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) Programs of UoD, candidates must have appeared in CLAT-2023.

Candidates who have appeared at the Class XII examination in the year 2023 and have been placed in the compartment (supplementary) will not be eligible for admission for the year 2023-24.

Direct Link to Apply for Delhi University LLB Registration 2023

Registration Fee for DU B.B.A. LL.B:

The registration fee for the UR/OBC-NCL/EWS category is Rs. 1500, the fee for the SC/ST/PwBD category is Rs. 1000.

Steps to apply for DU Law Admission 2023:

Visit the official website at law.uod.ac.in

Click on 'New Registration' available on the homepage.

Register yourself and fill out the application form for BA LLB or BBA LLB programmes.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Submit and download the DU LLB application form.

Take a printout of the form for future reference.