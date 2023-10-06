DU BTech Admission 2023: Spot Round 3 Registration Ends Tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in

DU Admissions 2023 | Representational pic

Delhi University has announced the schedule for spot round 3 of DU BTech admission 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for admission to BTech programmes till tomorrow, October 7 at admission.uod.ac.in. DU BTech seat allotment 2023 for the third spot round will be Out on October 9. Candidates will have to accept the allocated seats before October 11.

Direct link to apply for DU B.Tech Admission 2023

DU BTech Admission 2023: Spot round 3 schedule:

Declaration of vacant seats for spot admission round 3: October 5, 2023 at 5 pm

Candidates to apply for spot round 3: October 5, 2023 from 5 pm to October 7, 2023 till 4:59 pm

Declaration of allocation in spot admission round 3: October 9, 2023 at 11 am

Candidates to accept the allocated seat: October 9, 2023 from 11 am to October 11, 2023 till 4:59 pm

Colleges to verify and approve the online applications: October 9, 2023 from 11 am to October 12, 2023 till 4:59 pm

Last date of online payment of admission fees by candidate: October 13, 2023 at 5 pm

DU issued the following guidelines for the spot round 3:

Already admitted candidates will be auto-upgraded to the BTech programmes as per the preferences submitted by the candidates, on the basis of availability of seats.

Candidates who had opted for spot round 2 will be considered for spot round 3

Candidates who had applied for BTech and are not admitted to a program on the date and time of declaration of spot admission round 3 can apply. Such candidates will have to opt for spot round through their dashboard.

Steps To Apply For Spot Round 3 For DU B.Tech Admission 2023:

Visit the official website of DU admission at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on DU B.Tech Admission 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Fill the application form and upload the documents if needed.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

