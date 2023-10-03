DU PG Admission 2023: Spot Round 2 Seat Allotment List Today At admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2023 | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The University of Delhi (DU) is set to announce the results for the DU PG admission 2023 spot round 2. Aspirants can check the results through the CSAS portal at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who enrolled for admission to postgraduate (PG) programs would be able to receive the DU PG seat allotment 2023 spot round 2.

The university posted the list of open positions for the second round of hiring on On September 29. The vacant seats for master's programs have been announced by DU colleges like Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma, Gargi College, Hansraj College, Hindu College, Kirori Mal College, and Lady Shri Ram College for Women.

Students who receive a seat allocation in this round must accept it between October 3 and October 5 till 11:59 p.m. On October 3 and October 6 till 4:59 p.m., the departments and colleges will review and approve the applications of candidates. The admission fee must be paid by October 7 to be eligible for spot round 2.

Steps to check DU PG spot round 2 seat allotment

Go to the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates need to log in themselves by clicking on the link.

Enter the login credentials such as the CUET PG application number.

The seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for further reference.

