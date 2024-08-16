DU Assistant Professor Vacancy 2024: 20 Positions Available At Hindu, PGDAV College; Direct Link To Apply Inside

The announcement for the Assistant Professor positions has been posted by the University of Delhi (DU). The DU will fill the 20 Assistant Professor positions at Hindu College and PGDAV College through this recruiting campaign. The most recent official announcement states that the application period for Hindu College will close on August 24, 2024, and for PGDAV College on August 26, 2024.

It has been the subject of a brief announcement posted on the official website, colrec.uod.ac.in.

Application Fees

Interested candidates have to pay an application fees in order to apply for the position. The fees for UR/OBC/EWS is Rs 500, whereas SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates does not need to pay application fees.

Eligibility Criteria

Master’s in relevant subject with minimum 55% marks + NET Qualification/PhD Degree

Official Notice

"Online applications are invited in the prescribed Application form at web linkhttps://colrec.uod.ac.infrom the eligible candidates for appointment to the post of Assistant Professors in the Academic Pay Level 10 with rationalized entry pay of Rs.57,700/-as per 7th CPC pay matrix in addition to other usual allowances," read the official notice.

"The details regarding qualifications ,publications, experience, screening guidelines and indicative proforma etc. are available on the College website (https://hinducollege.ac.in/) and University website (www.du.ac.in) along with this advertisement. The applicants are required to read these details before filling up the form," the notice further added.