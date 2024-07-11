Delhi's Varsha Arora Grabs AIR 2 In CA Final Exam; Credits Hard Work And Faith

Varsha Arora | File

Delhi-based Varsha Arora has secured all India rank (AIR) 2 in the CA Final examination hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

She started her CA journey in 2019 and faced difficulties in subjects like auditing, which she found purely theoretical. However, she persevered and focused on building a strong foundation in finances, her area of interest.

So, what's her secret to success? Speaking with the Free Press Journal, this 25-year-old revealed that she believes in the power of hard work and faith in God.

Arora credits her success to her hard work and focused strategy. "I took coaching classes for four subjects out of six, and in the last 6-7 months, I started with self-study and revisions and gave two mock tests," she said.

For her preparation, Arora maintained a consistent study schedule, which ranged from 8-10 hours a day to 12-14 hours a day in the final month leading up to the examination.

Whenever she felt stressed, Arora would talk to her parents or take short walks of 30-40 minutes. "My parents have been my rock throughout this journey," she said. "They encouraged me to stay focused and motivated."

Her advice to aspiring CA students is to keep their focus on ICAI study material, past year papers, revision test papers, and mock test papers. "These resources are invaluable in preparing you for the exam," she said.

Interestingly, she deleted Instagram to avoid distractions but remained active on WhatsApp and YouTube, occasionally watching stand-up comedy videos to relax. "I believe in staying positive and finding ways to de-stress," she said with a smile.

When asked about her future plans, Arora revealed that she sees herself helping corporate companies grow and mentoring her juniors to excel in their CA journey.