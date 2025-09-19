Delhi University Tightens Security At North Campus Ahead Of 2025 DUSU Vote Counting Amid Allegations Of Intimidation

Security has been tightened at Delhi University's North Campus on Friday, ahead of the vote-counting process for the 2025 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections at the University Sports Stadium. | X @Patriot_Delhi

Heavy police have been deployed at the North Campus ahead of vote counting.

The voting for the DUSU election took place on Thursday in two phases, during which all eligible students cast their ballots in one of the country's largest student polls. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place today.

Earlier, National President of NSUI Varun Choudhary alleged that the Delhi University administration is attempting to influence the outcome, claiming that "ABVP goons" are intimidating the students on campus.

Speaking to ANI, National President of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Varun Choudhary, expressed his confidence of winning all four seats, but at the same time alleged that the administration is trying to influence the election. He said, "The atmosphere is good, but police and ABVP goons are openly roaming around here, harassing students. I haven't seen such an atmosphere in my last 15 years of student politics. What is the Chief Minister's husband, Rekha Gupta, trying to achieve by roaming around North Campus? The DU administration is repeatedly trying to influence the elections by using police force. But we hope that the students of Delhi University are very intelligent; they won't be intimidated by these goons. After 17 years, university students have had the opportunity to elect a female candidate..."

NSUI President Candidate, Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, said that the support shown by the students is double this time. She said, "I am very hopeful and we are going to have a favourable result. NSUI won two seats last time, and this time the response is double, and we will win all four seats."

She highlighted her commitment towards women's empowerment and said, "I'm a woman presidential candidate. We're demanding twelve-day menstrual leave per semester. We're demanding a safe campus for students. Students come to Delhi University from all over the world, so CCTV cameras should be installed everywhere. The number of female and male guards should be increased, and there should be safety vans. I want to prevent outsiders from entering Delhi University. I consider hostels a major problem, and I want to work on that..."

Meanwhile, ABVP secretary candidate Kunal Chaudhary also exuded confidence of a sweeping win. "This time ABVP will win 4-0. Students are giving their full support to ABVP. Students are coming out to vote. Due to the heat, fewer students are turning up. We have promised to arrange free Wi-Fi on campus. We will demand metro passes..."The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) voting is being conducted in two phases, from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm and from 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm for evening classes. The counting of votes will take place on September 19.

