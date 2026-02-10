AIBE 21 Registration 2026 Begins Tomorrow At allindiabarexamination.com; Check Important Dates, Fees, And Exam Details

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced that the registration session for the AIBE 21 test will commence tomorrow, February 11, 2026. Applicants can visit the official website to apply for the AIBE 21 exam, which is scheduled for June 2026. Applicants must complete the application before April 30, 2026. Candidates can visit allindiabarexamination.com to complete the AIBE application.

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Important dates

Online registration starts: February 11, 2026

Last date to submit application form: April 30, 2026

Last date for online fee payment: May 1, 2026

Last date to make corrections in application form: May 3, 2026

Admit card release date: May 22, 2026

AIBE 21 exam date: June 7, 2026

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Required documents for registration

Passport-sized photograph

Signature

LLB graduation certificate

LLB mark sheets

Advocate ID card

LLM certificate (if applicable)

LLM mark sheet/grade report (if applicable)

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Application fees

General / OBC Candidates: ₹3,500/-

SC / ST / PWD Candidates: ₹2,500/-

Mode of Payment: Through the authorised payment gateway only.

Mandatory Payment: Applications without the prescribed fee will be considered incomplete and not processed.

AIBE 21 Registration 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates can apply for the 2026 AIBE 21 test using the steps listed below:

Step 1: It is recommended that candidates visit allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Select the registration link that shows up on the screen.

Step 3: Enter all necessary information, including your name, enrolment number, enrolment state, and phone number.

Step 4: Enter your personal information.

Step 5: Choose the language you want to utilise for the AIBE 21 Exam.

Step 6: Send in the application.

Step 7: The registration ID and password will be sent to your email address and phone number.

Step 8: Pay the AIBE 20 application fee and log back in.

Direct link to apply

AIBE 20 2025: Exam pattern

Mode of Exam: Offline (pen and paper-based).

Type of Questions: Multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Total Questions: 100.

Marks per Question: 1 mark each.

Total Marks: 100.

Duration: 3 hours.

Negative Marking: No negative marking.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for additional information.