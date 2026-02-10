ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results To Be OUT Tomorrow At icmai.in; Check Details Here

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results: The results of the ICMAI CMA December 2025 Session will be released by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) tomorrow, February 11, 2026. The "Date of publication of result: Inter & Final examination latest by 11th February, 2026" is the timetable that was made public. To view their results, candidates who took the CA Intermediate and Final exams can go to the official website.
Using the URL on the official website, candidates can obtain their individual scorecards for the CMA December 2025 tests. Candidates must go to the website and provide their identification number to download the scorecards.
ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results: Important dates
CMA Inter and Final Exams 2025: December 10 to December 17, 2025
CMA Foundation Exam 2025: December 13, 2025
CMA Foundation Result Date: January 8, 2026
ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results: Steps to check the result
Tomorrow, the official website will provide the link for qualified candidates to apply for the CMA December 2025 result. To download the scorecard, follow the instructions below:
Step 1: Go to ICMAI's official website
Step 2: Select CMA Outcome.
Step 3: Select the link for the Inter and Final Results for December 2025.
Step 4: Enter your identification number to log in.
Step 5: Save the scorecard for future use.
ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results: Details mentioned on the result
Promotion
Name of the candidate
Candidate’s photograph and signature
Name of the examination
Subject-wise scores
Total score
Percentile
Qualification status
ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results: Quailifying marks
For candidates to satisfy the CMA Inter and final passing requirements, they must receive 40% in each subject and 50% overall. As of right now, candidates are eagerly awaiting the release of the CMA Inter and Final results.