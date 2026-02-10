ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results To Be OUT Tomorrow At icmai.in; Check Details Here

Official website

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results: The results of the ICMAI CMA December 2025 Session will be released by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) tomorrow, February 11, 2026. The "Date of publication of result: Inter & Final examination latest by 11th February, 2026" is the timetable that was made public. To view their results, candidates who took the CA Intermediate and Final exams can go to the official website.

Using the URL on the official website, candidates can obtain their individual scorecards for the CMA December 2025 tests. Candidates must go to the website and provide their identification number to download the scorecards.

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results: Important dates

CMA Inter and Final Exams 2025: December 10 to December 17, 2025

CMA Foundation Exam 2025: December 13, 2025

CMA Foundation Result Date: January 8, 2026

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results: Steps to check the result

Tomorrow, the official website will provide the link for qualified candidates to apply for the CMA December 2025 result. To download the scorecard, follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to ICMAI's official website

Step 2: Select CMA Outcome.

Step 3: Select the link for the Inter and Final Results for December 2025.

Step 4: Enter your identification number to log in.

Step 5: Save the scorecard for future use.

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results: Details mentioned on the result

Name of the candidate

Candidate’s photograph and signature

Name of the examination

Subject-wise scores

Total score

Percentile

Qualification status

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Inter, Final Results: Quailifying marks

For candidates to satisfy the CMA Inter and final passing requirements, they must receive 40% in each subject and 50% overall. As of right now, candidates are eagerly awaiting the release of the CMA Inter and Final results.