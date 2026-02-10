CUET Form Correction 2026: Edit Window To Be Closed Tomorrow; Check Details on How to Edit CUET UG Application

The National Testing Agency will be concluding its CUET Form Correction Window 2026 Tomorrow. Candidates can visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. to access the correction window.
Candidates will only be able to edit details such as the candidate’s name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Photograph and signature. Candidates will be able to make changes until February 11, 2026 (11:50 PM) today.
Candidates should make sure to double-check the edits, as there will be no opportunity further.
CUET Form Correction 2026: Important Dates
CUET UG 2026 Admit Card Release: May 2026 (First Week)
CUET UG 2026 Exam Dates: May 11 to May 31, 2026
CUET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key: June 2026(Third Week)
CUET UG 2026 Result: July 2026 (Tentative)
CUET Form Correction 2026: Editable Details
Candidate’s name
Father’s and mother’s names
Class 10 and Class 12 academic details
Date of birth
Photograph and signature
Gender and category
PwBD status
Exam city preference and Exam language
CUET Form Correction 2026: Non-Editable Details
Registered mobile number
Email ID
Permanent address
Emergency contact number
CUET Form Correction 2026: How to Edit?
Step 1: Go to the CUET UG 2026 official website at cuet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "CUET UG 2026 Application Form Correction" link
Step 3: Add the login credentials to access the correction window.
Step 4: Next, add your OTP to confirm the identity
Step 5: Candidates can now make the required edits.
Step 8: Review the details and click submit.
Step 9: The application form can be downloaded