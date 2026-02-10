 CUET Form Correction 2026: Edit Window To Be Closed Tomorrow; Check Details on How to Edit CUET UG Application
The National Testing Agency will be concluding its CUET Form Correction Window 2026 tomorrow. Candidates can visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in to access the correction window. Candidates will only be able to edit details such as the candidate’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, photograph, and signature. Candidates will be able to make changes until February 11, 2026 (11:50 PM) today.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
article-image

Candidates should make sure to double-check the edits, as there will be no opportunity further.

CUET Form Correction 2026: Important Dates

CUET UG 2026 Admit Card Release: May 2026 (First Week)

CUET UG 2026 Exam Dates: May 11 to May 31, 2026

CUET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key: June 2026(Third Week)

CUET UG 2026 Result: July 2026 (Tentative)

CUET Form Correction 2026: Editable Details  

Candidate’s name

Father’s and mother’s names

Class 10 and Class 12 academic details

Date of birth

Photograph and signature

Gender and category

PwBD status

Exam city preference and Exam language

CUET Form Correction 2026: Non-Editable Details  

Registered mobile number

Email ID

Permanent address

Emergency contact number

CUET Form Correction 2026: How to Edit?

Step 1: Go to the CUET UG 2026 official website at cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "CUET UG 2026 Application Form Correction" link

Step 3: Add the login credentials to access the correction window.

Step 4: Next, add your OTP to confirm the identity

Step 5: Candidates can now make the required edits.

Step 8: Review the details and click submit.

Step 9: The application form can be downloaded

Direct Link to Check Here

