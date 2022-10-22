e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi University: Law faculty sets up committee to assess 'discrepancies' in semester law exam results

Delhi University: Law faculty sets up committee to assess 'discrepancies' in semester law exam results

As per the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, 400 law students have been declared fail in the Delhi University semester exams.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
Delhi University |
Follow us on

New Delhi: On Friday, the Law faculty of Delhi University said that it has set up a committee to assess the alleged 'discrepancies' in the results of the LLB semester exams. The committee was formed after several law students allegedly complained about getting zero marks or being marked absent in the exam.

"A grievance committee of the Faculty of Law is being formed to review all the discrepancies in the results of LLB second, fourth and sixth term, August 2022 examination, and the committee will resolve all the discrepancies as soon as possible," Professor Usha Tandon, head and dean of the Faculty of Law, said.

Read Also
DU Admissions 2022: CSAS Round 1 deadline extended by Delhi University
article-image

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Friday protested against alleged discrepancies in the results, claiming 400 students have been declared as failed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

UP: Divya becomes new state topper, surpasses twin sister Devanshi by 2 marks

UP: Divya becomes new state topper, surpasses twin sister Devanshi by 2 marks

Supreme Court gives a nod to NEET-PG Schedule For Academic Year 2022-23

Supreme Court gives a nod to NEET-PG Schedule For Academic Year 2022-23

State Education Policies Responsible For fall Of Urdu: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari

State Education Policies Responsible For fall Of Urdu: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari

Delhi University: Law faculty sets up committee to assess 'discrepancies' in semester law exam...

Delhi University: Law faculty sets up committee to assess 'discrepancies' in semester law exam...

Kerala High Court stops Governor From Appointing New Members To University Senate

Kerala High Court stops Governor From Appointing New Members To University Senate