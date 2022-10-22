Delhi University: Law faculty sets up committee to assess 'discrepancies' in semester law exam results

Delhi University |

New Delhi: On Friday, the Law faculty of Delhi University said that it has set up a committee to assess the alleged 'discrepancies' in the results of the LLB semester exams. The committee was formed after several law students allegedly complained about getting zero marks or being marked absent in the exam.

"A grievance committee of the Faculty of Law is being formed to review all the discrepancies in the results of LLB second, fourth and sixth term, August 2022 examination, and the committee will resolve all the discrepancies as soon as possible," Professor Usha Tandon, head and dean of the Faculty of Law, said.

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Friday protested against alleged discrepancies in the results, claiming 400 students have been declared as failed.