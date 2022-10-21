DU Admissions 2022: CSAS Round 1 deadline extended by Delhi University

e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDU Admissions 2022: CSAS Round 1 deadline extended by Delhi University

Candidates will now have time till October 22, 11:59 PM to take their allocated seat, which they can do by visiting the official DU website du.ac.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 08:37 PM IST
Delhi University |
New Delhi: The last date for Central Seat Allocation System (CSAS) Round 1 was extended by the Delhi University today, October 21.

Colleges will have until 2 p.m. on October 23 to verify and approve the online applications of the chosen candidates after candidates accept the course and college that were assigned to them. The deadline for making an online application fee payment has also been extended to October 24 at 5 p.m.

Class 10 and 12 marksheets (self-attested), a transfer certificate from school (if applicable), a government-issued photo identification card, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, driver's licence, or passport, a few passport-sized photos (which may have to be self-attested), and a category certificate for students belonging to any category are required documents to get an admission to the university. Candidates have to present the application and certificate letter during the time of registration, unlike previous years. Candidates have to submit ECA and sports certificates through ECA/sports categories if they are interested in the same.

More than 60,000 seats have been filled in Delhi University's first round of allocations.

