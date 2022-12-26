Delhi University DU NCWEB PG admission begins, details here

Delhi University | PTI

New Delhi: For postgraduate programmes, the admission process against DU Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board Postgraduate (NCWEB PG) 2022 third merit list will be started by the University of Delhi today, December 26, 2022.

Candidates can check the official website- admission.uod.ac.in, and apply for the DU NCWEB PG admission against the third merit list. The third admission list has also been issued by the university. The subjects for which the list has been issued include English, Hindi, Mathematics, History, Philosophy, Political Science, and Sanskrit.

Issued on December 25, the admission list consists of candidate's roll number, form number, name, allotted college/department, final entrance marks and combined rank. All those who have been shortlisted for admission can apply against the allocated seats between December 26 and December 27, 2022.

From December 26 to December 28, colleges/departments will verify and approve the admission of candidates, and on December 28, candidates will be able to pay the fees.