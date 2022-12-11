DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University to release third merit list tomorrow; read details here

Representational image | File Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Tomorrow, December 12, 2022, Delhi University will publish the DU third merit list for admissions to several postgraduate programmes. Visitors to the official website, admission.uod.ac.in, who took the DU entrance exam can view the third admission list. The third list admission for DU PG will take place between December 13 and December 14, 2022.

According to the official announcement, colleges and departments must confirm and accept the applications that have been submitted by candidates between December 13 to December 15, by 1 PM. Candidates must deposit their admission fee as part of the third stage of admission, according to university instructions. Candidates who made the third DU PG admission list may submit an online application by completing the registration form and submitting all required documentation.

DU PG Admission 2022: Third merit list; here's how to download

Visit admission.uod.ac.in, the official website.

Select the preferred course from the third merit list after clicking the PG Admission link.

The third admissions list for DU PG will be shown on the screen.

Save the PDF of the admissions list for further use.

DU PG Admission 2022: Here are the documents required

A passport-sized photo

Scanned Signature

Valid ID Proof (Self Attested)

Class 10th Certificate (Self Attested) as Identification Proof of Date of Birth

Caste Document (Self Attested)

