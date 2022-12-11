e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University to release third merit list tomorrow; read details here

DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University to release third merit list tomorrow; read details here

According to the official announcement, colleges and departments must confirm and accept the applications that have been submitted by candidates between December 13 to December 15, by 1 PM.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | File Photo: PTI
Follow us on

New Delhi: Tomorrow, December 12, 2022, Delhi University will publish the DU third merit list for admissions to several postgraduate programmes. Visitors to the official website, admission.uod.ac.in, who took the DU entrance exam can view the third admission list. The third list admission for DU PG will take place between December 13 and December 14, 2022.

According to the official announcement, colleges and departments must confirm and accept the applications that have been submitted by candidates between December 13 to December 15, by 1 PM. Candidates must deposit their admission fee as part of the third stage of admission, according to university instructions. Candidates who made the third DU PG admission list may submit an online application by completing the registration form and submitting all required documentation.

DU PG Admission 2022: Third merit list; here's how to download

  • Visit admission.uod.ac.in, the official website.

  • Select the preferred course from the third merit list after clicking the PG Admission link.

  • The third admissions list for DU PG will be shown on the screen.

  • Save the PDF of the admissions list for further use.

DU PG Admission 2022: Here are the documents required

  • A passport-sized photo

  • Scanned Signature

  • Valid ID Proof (Self Attested)

  • Class 10th Certificate (Self Attested) as Identification Proof of Date of Birth

  • Caste Document (Self Attested)

Read Also
NMC asks medical colleges to upload details of NEET PG, NEET SS admissions
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Raigad: Bus carrying 48 students overturned in Khopoli; one critical, two dead

Raigad: Bus carrying 48 students overturned in Khopoli; one critical, two dead

DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University to release third merit list tomorrow; read details here

DU PG Admission 2022: Delhi University to release third merit list tomorrow; read details here

Goa: All you need to know about All India Institute of Ayurveda inaugurated by PM Modi

Goa: All you need to know about All India Institute of Ayurveda inaugurated by PM Modi

West Bengal TET exam: 7 lakh candidates appear for 11,000 job posts as minister denies paper leak

West Bengal TET exam: 7 lakh candidates appear for 11,000 job posts as minister denies paper leak

Indian student takes up plogging challenge, set to clean 30 cities across UK

Indian student takes up plogging challenge, set to clean 30 cities across UK