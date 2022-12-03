e-Paper Get App
NMC asks medical colleges to upload details of NEET PG, NEET SS admissions

Medical schools will no longer be required to send hard copies of PG admissions. It is stated that the information provided through the online portal would be the only information used to monitor students admitted to PG, SS programmes.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Mumbai: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has instructed medical colleges to submit data of those students who have been admitted to their NEET PG and NEET SS courses by December 9 for PG and December 24 for NEET SS. The medical colleges have been instructed to upload these details on NMC's official website- nmc.org.in.

NMC has also made it possible to modify or delete incorrect entries up to two days after the last date for admission to broad and super-speciality courses.

Read Also
"Considering that medicine..." Delhi HC upholds NMC decision on four attempts for first year MBBS...
article-image

NMC may also request caste certificate information, as well as NEET PG 2022 and NEET SS 2022 exam information, as required by the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB).

Medical schools will no longer be required to send hard copies of PG admissions. It also stated that the information provided through the online portal would be the only information used to monitor students admitted to PG programmes.

Details such as course name, sanctioned intake capacity, date of admission, student name, registration number and category, NEET PG 2022 all India and state rank, stipend, and name of the PG teacher under whom the student is admitted.

