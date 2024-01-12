Delhi Schools to Release First Nursery Admission Merit List Today; Steps To Check | Representative Image

The first merit list for admissions to Nursery in Delhi Schools will be released Today according to the schedule released by the Directorate of Education (DoE), New Delhi. The education department is set to unveil the initial merit list of accepted applicants for pre-school (Nursery), pre-primary (kindergarten), and Class 1 on January 12, 2024.

This list will be made available at all private and unaided schools throughout Delhi and is a crucial stage in the competitive admissions procedure for the 2024-25 academic year.

The admission process, which commenced on November 23, 2023, will conclude on March 8, 2024.

25% seats for Economically Weaker Section

All private unaided recognized schools in Pre-School, Pre-Primary, and Class-1 level in the National Capital Territory of Delhi are required to reserve 25% seats for Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/Disadvantaged Group (DG) category students and children with disability.

Meanwhile the second list will be released on January 29, 2024.

Important Dates and Admission Process

Displaying the first list of selected children: January 12, 2024

Resolution of queries of parents : January 13 to 22, 2024

Displaying the second list of selected children: January 29, 2024

Resolution of queries of parents: January 31 to February 06, 2024

Closure of Admission Process: March 08, 2024

Steps to check merit list for admission to Delhi schools:

Visit the official websites of the schools applied for.

Click on the admission tab available on the homepage.

Look for a specific link or section related to the merit list, "Admission Merit List," "Selected Candidates," or a similar term.

Open the PDF format merit list.

Cross-check all the details as mentioned.

Download it for future reference.