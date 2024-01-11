JNU PH.D Admission 2024: First Merit List To Be Released Today

Pixabay

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is set to unveil the first merit list for Ph.D. Admission 2024 today, January 11, 2024. Aspiring candidates eagerly awaiting the results can follow these steps to check their status in the merit list:

Important Dates:

First Merit List Release: January 11, 2024

Pre-enrolment Registration and Fee Payment (First List): January 11-13, 2024

Second Merit List Release: January 18, 2024

Pre-enrolment Registration and Fee Payment (Second List): January 18-19, 2024

How to Check the First Merit List:

Visit the official JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE) website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the 'JNU PH.D Admission 2024 First Merit List' link.

A new page will open, providing access to the merit list.

Candidates should carefully check for their names on the list.

Download the page for future reference.

Keep a hard copy of the merit list for any necessary documentation.

Additional Information:

The first merit list is specifically for the Ph.D. program through the entrance examination for the academic year 2023 and the JRF category for the academic year 2023.

Candidates are advised to complete the pre-enrolment registration and fee payment within the stipulated dates mentioned above.

For more details and any related information, candidates can refer to the official website of JNUEE. Regularly check for updates and announcements on the official website to stay informed throughout the admission process.

As JNU continues its commitment to academic excellence, candidates are encouraged to follow the outlined steps diligently to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience in checking the merit list and completing the necessary procedures for Ph.D. Admission 2024.