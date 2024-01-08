Delhi Nursery Admission 2024: First Merit List To Be Announced On January 12 | Representative Image

The Directorate of Education (DOE) in Delhi is gearing up to release the much-anticipated first merit list for Nursery, Kindergarten, and Class 1 admissions. According to reliable sources, the first merit list is scheduled to be published on January 12, 2024. Parents eagerly awaiting the results can access and download the merit list from the official website, edudel.nic.in, once it is released.

The online application process for Nursery admissions in multiple private schools across Delhi commenced on November 23, with the final grade disclosures issued last Friday. As families eagerly await the outcome of their applications, the Department of Education (DOE) will be overseeing the centralized online admission procedure for 25% of seats allocated for economically disadvantaged individuals (EWS) in private schools.

Key Dates:

January 12, 2024: Expected release date of the first merit list

March 8, 2024: Deadline for completing the admission process

Age Limit for Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024:

Nursery: Children should be between 3 and under 4 years old

Kindergarten (KG): Children should be between 4 and under 5 years old

Class 1: The age requirement is between 5 and under 6 years

Document Requirements:

Applicants are required to submit the following documents during the admission process:

Ration Card/Smart card issued in the name of parents

Domicile certificate of child or parents

Voter ID card of either parent

Utility bills such as electricity, MTNL telephone, water, or passport in the name of either parent or the child

Aadhar Card/UID Card

In cases where multiple candidates have similar scores, schools will conduct a draw of lots to conclude the selection process. For more information and updates, parents can visit the official website of the Directorate of Education.