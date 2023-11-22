 Delhi: Nursery Admission 2024 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Details Here
Delhi: Nursery Admission 2024 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Details Here

Delhi Nursery Admission 2024 opens Nov 23. Registration until Dec 15. Criteria submission by schools completed on Nov 20.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Nursery Admission begin tomorrow | Representative Image

The Directorate of Education (DOE) has announced that the registration process for Delhi Nursery admissions will commence tomorrow, November 23, 2023. Aspiring parents have until December 15, 2023, to complete the registration for their children.

Schedule Overview

Registration Period: November 23, 2023, to December 15, 2023

School Criteria Submission Deadline: November 20, 2023

Information to Applicants by Schools: By December 29, 2023

Marks Publication: January 5, 2024

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for Delhi Nursery Admissions:

Pre-School: Four years old

Pre-Primary: Five years old

Class 1: Six years old

Centralized Admissions

Admission for 25% of seats in private schools, allocated to the economically disadvantaged/weaker sector, will be conducted online by the Directorate of Education.

Required Documents

Applicants must provide the following documents during the registration process:

Resident proof

Income proof

Caste certificate

Date of birth certificate

Aadhar card, etc.

National Education Policy (NEP)

According to the NEP, Class 1 students should be six years old. The new academic structure follows 5+3+3+4, consisting of foundational, preparatory, middle school, and secondary education stages.

Important Dates

Registration Begins: November 23, 2023

Last Submission Date: December 15, 2023

Applicant Details Available: December 29, 2023

Marks Upload: January 5, 2024

First Candidate List: January 12, 2024

Second List: January 29, 2024

Subsequent Lists: February 21, 2024

Admission Process Ends: March 8, 2024

article-image

