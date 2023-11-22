Delhi: Nursery Admission 2024 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Details Here

The Directorate of Education (DOE) has announced that the registration process for Delhi Nursery admissions will commence tomorrow, November 23, 2023. Aspiring parents have until December 15, 2023, to complete the registration for their children.
Schedule Overview
Registration Period: November 23, 2023, to December 15, 2023
School Criteria Submission Deadline: November 20, 2023
Information to Applicants by Schools: By December 29, 2023
Marks Publication: January 5, 2024
Eligibility Criteria
To be eligible for Delhi Nursery Admissions:
Pre-School: Four years old
Pre-Primary: Five years old
Class 1: Six years old
Centralized Admissions
Admission for 25% of seats in private schools, allocated to the economically disadvantaged/weaker sector, will be conducted online by the Directorate of Education.
Required Documents
Applicants must provide the following documents during the registration process:
Resident proof
Income proof
Caste certificate
Date of birth certificate
Aadhar card, etc.
National Education Policy (NEP)
According to the NEP, Class 1 students should be six years old. The new academic structure follows 5+3+3+4, consisting of foundational, preparatory, middle school, and secondary education stages.
Important Dates
Registration Begins: November 23, 2023
Last Submission Date: December 15, 2023
Applicant Details Available: December 29, 2023
Marks Upload: January 5, 2024
First Candidate List: January 12, 2024
Second List: January 29, 2024
Subsequent Lists: February 21, 2024
Admission Process Ends: March 8, 2024