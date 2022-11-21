Delhi: Education dept announces dates for Nursery class admissions; check details here

New Delhi: The directorate of Education, New Delhi, has announced the admission dates for the Nursery class,
According to the Directorate of Education, admissions for the class Nursery will begin from December 1, 2022.
The first list will be announced on 20th January 2023. The department announced that the last date of the admission process is 17th March 2023.
Read the tweet here:
