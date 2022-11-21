e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation Delhi: Education dept announces dates for Nursery class admissions; check details here

Delhi: Education dept announces dates for Nursery class admissions; check details here

The first list will be announced on 20th January 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

New Delhi: The directorate of Education, New Delhi, has announced the admission dates for the Nursery class,

According to the Directorate of Education, admissions for the class Nursery will begin from December 1, 2022.

Read Also
Armed robber enters Delhi school while fleeing cops, arrested
article-image

The first list will be announced on 20th January 2023. The department announced that the last date of the admission process is 17th March 2023.

Read the tweet here:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Tripura: Government aided schools across state to witness major changes

Tripura: Government aided schools across state to witness major changes

Maharashtra shocker: PhD student sets himself, woman colleague on fire at Aurangabad University

Maharashtra shocker: PhD student sets himself, woman colleague on fire at Aurangabad University

Afghanistan: Lack of teachers, academic facilities frustrate students in Kabul under Taliban regime

Afghanistan: Lack of teachers, academic facilities frustrate students in Kabul under Taliban regime

Delhi: Education dept announces dates for Nursery class admissions; check details here

Delhi: Education dept announces dates for Nursery class admissions; check details here

Tripura brings changes in rules for govt aided schools

Tripura brings changes in rules for govt aided schools