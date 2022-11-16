Armed robber enters Delhi school while fleeing cops, arrested

Representative Image | PTI

New Delhi: An armed robber entered a school campus here on Tuesday while he was being chased by police and was arrested after a cordon and search operation, officials said.

The incident occurred in Krishna Nagar area after the accused and his accomplice were intercepted by police, they said.

A purported video of the incident showed the two robbers fleeing police with one of them carrying a pistol in his hand.

At around 8:55 am, a team of District Chasing Squad of Krishna Nagar police station was patrolling in plain clothes in the area when it saw two motorcycle-borne men roaming around suspiciously. The number plate on the rear side of the two-wheeler was missing, the police said.

On suspicion, the duo was intercepted. After the policemen took out the keys of the motorcycle, the accused tried to escape on foot, they said.

The police team tried to nab them but one of them threatened them with a pistol, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathyasundaram said.

"Two policemen then chased them and one of the accused was apprehended near Happy Chowk, Krishna Nagar. The other accused with the pistol managed to jump into the campus of RSKV school nearby," he said.

While entering the school, the accused terrorised the security guards and the schoolchildren. The area was cordoned off and the accused was arrested after a search operation, he added.

The DCP said the pistol, which the accused dumped in the school, was also recovered.

The arrested accused were identified as Ishmael (27) and Iliyash (24). They were involved in dozens of cases including those of chain and mobile snatching, the police said.