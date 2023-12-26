Delhi Schools Achieve Milestones Amid Challenges In 2023

Representational image |

Schools in Delhi went past several milestones in 2023, with 32 students bagging seats at the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) and the "Business Blasters Investment Expo", where more than 100 startups led by students presented business ideas to investors.

However, the deteriorating air quality of the national capital after the Diwali festivities also posed challenges to the students when an impromptu vacation was called and educational institutes were shut for 10 days.

The schools run by the Delhi government also played a crucial role in 2023, as more than 150 students from violence-hit Manipur enrolled in these institutes and efforts were made to help them lead a normal life. On September 27, the Delhi government's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School (AFPS) achieved a feat as 32 students, including nine girls, cleared the NDA exam -- among the highest in the country so far.

A total of 237 students are enrolled in the school and 76 students of Class 12 appeared in the NDA exam. The school, established by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government last year, focuses on the overall development of a student for being an armed forces officer.

The AFPS campus is spread over 14 acres and the school is recognised by the Delhi Board of School Education. Apart from the achievements of the AFPS, the "Business Blasters" programme of city government schools accomplished a remarkable milestone in April, when Delhi minister Atishi announced that the students who were selected for the project's investment expo will be eligible for direct admissions to top universities in the capital.

100 startups selected

About 100 startups were selected from more than two lakh entries of students who competed at the Delhi government's Business Blasters Investment Summit and Expo this year. Talking about the project, Delhi Parents' Association president Aparajita Gautam said the ideas and ambitions of the students have started getting a shape with the help of the city government.

"All students are full of ideas but there are very few aspects that encourage or support them. Business Blasters is a project where ideas and ambitions of the students have started getting a shape with the help of the government in Delhi," she said.

Gautam said the project also helps students come up with creative ideas as "they know that the government is supporting them in their ambitions".

About Business Blasters

Launched in 2021, Business Blasters is a practical component of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) that has been running in all schools of the Department of Education (DoE) since 2019. The project was launched for the students of Classes 11 and 12.

The participating students are given seed money of Rs 2,000 to come up with a business idea and implement it in their neighbourhood to earn profit. Delhi schools, however, also faced difficulties in 2023 due to the city's deteriorating air quality after Diwali, which presented challenges for the students to attend classes physically.

Schools were suspended due to air pollutions

All schools in Delhi were directed to suspend holding classes physically, barring for the students of Classes 10 and 12, for 10 days from November 9 to November 18 as pollution levels were recorded around seven to eight times above the government-prescribed safe limit and a toxic haze persisted over the region for days.

The classes that were suspended were counted as a part of the winter vacation, while the 15-day winter break that usually begins from January 1 has been cut short by seven days. The scenario primarily affected underprivileged students who cannot afford gadgets to attend online classes, while others complained about not having regular classes when they were conducted virtually.

Parents, on the other hand, urged the government to find a permanent solution to the issue of pollution in Delhi. The Delhi government schools also extended a helping hand to students from Manipur, who were displaced by ethnic violence and moved to the national capital, by easing the admission process for them. Around 150 students from the northeastern state took admissions in Delhi schools in the last one year.

Displaced students helped by govt

Displaced students of Classes 9 to 12, who do not have relevant documents with them due to their sudden departure from Manipur, were helped by the Deputy District Education (National Institute of Open Schooling), who also assisted them personally over the phone. Admissions for Class 11 students were done on the basis of the marksheets issued by the Manipur School Board or the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).