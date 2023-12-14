Delhi School Students Tour Parliament A Day After Lok Sabha Security Breach

Representative Image

To foster civic awareness and enrich the educational experience of students, the winter session of the Parliament recently hosted a special event. Delhi School students, accompanied by their teachers, were given a unique opportunity to witness the inner workings of the Parliament firsthand. This excursion aimed to transcend traditional classroom boundaries, offering young minds practical insights into the dynamics of democratic governance.

Security breach creates stir in Parliament

The event unfolded just a day after an unprecedented security breach in the Parliament. Two individuals, identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, disrupted proceedings by jumping into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor's gallery. The intruders released gas canisters and shouted slogans, creating chaos before being subdued by vigilant Members of Parliament present in the house. Simultaneously, outside the Parliament premises, two other individuals, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi, sprayed colored gas while shouting slogans against authoritarianism.

The incident has sparked widespread concern across the political spectrum, with opposition parties fervently criticizing the government for its perceived failure in securing the Parliament. The disruption led to the adjournment of both houses.

Comprehensive probe underway

Responding to the security lapse, a comprehensive probe has been initiated, involving multiple agencies. As of now, four individuals have been apprehended in connection with the incident. One person has been detained, and a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered by the special cell of the Delhi Police.

Despite the security concerns, the educational visit provided students with a firsthand understanding of the democratic processes within the Parliament, highlighting the importance of civic engagement and responsible governance.