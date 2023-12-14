Parliament Security Breach: Lok Sabha Secretariat Suspends 8 Personnel Over Safety Lapse |

New Delhi: In response to the massive security breach in Parliament on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack a day ago, the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday took swift action by suspending eight personnel involved in the security. The individuals suspended are identified as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt, and Narendra, according to a report by PTI.

Details On The Breach Incident

During Zero Hour on Wednesday, two individuals Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D breached security protocols by jumping into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery. The intruders, in an alarming move, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being subdued by MPs present in the chamber.

#WATCH | An unidentified man jumps from the visitor's gallery of Lok Sabha after which there was a slight commotion and the House was adjourned. pic.twitter.com/Fas1LQyaO4 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

The accused concealed a substance in their shoes, later exposing it through friction, resulting in the release of the gas. This unexpected attack prompted all MPs to swiftly vacate the premises for safety. Some reported irritation in their eyes due to the gas while others overpowered them.

#WATCH | Delhi: Two protestors, a man and a woman have been detained by Police in front of Transport Bhawan who were protesting with colour smoke. The incident took place outside the Parliament: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/EZAdULMliz — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

Security Measures & Detention

Prompt action by security personnel led to the detention of the intruders within the House. They were later brought out of the premises. Meanwhile, outside Parliament, another incident unfolded near the Transport Bhawan, where a man and a woman, identified as Neelam (42, from Hisar, Haryana) and Amol Shinde (25, from Latur, Maharashtra), respectively, were apprehended for similar disruptive acts. The duo was protesting with coloured smoke and slogans. Both were held by local police near the Transport Bhawan outside the Parliament building.

MHA Orders Probe

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into a parliament security breach incident. Lok Sabha Secretary General wrote to the Home Ministry to conduct a high-level inquiry into the entire incident.

On request from Lok Sabha Secretariat, MHA has ordered an Enquiry of parliament security breach incident. An Enquiry Committee has been set up under Shri Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts. (1/2)@HMOIndia @PIB_India @DDNewslive — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) December 13, 2023

MHA has posted on X, "On request from Lok Sabha Secretariat, MHA has ordered an enquiry of parliament security breach incident. An Enquiry Committee has been set up under Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts."

"Enquiry Committee will investigate into the reasons for breaches in the security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action. The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest," mentioned in the X.