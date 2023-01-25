Delhi: Over 38 lakh students register for PM Modi's 'Pariksha pe Charcha'

The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 will be held on January 27 at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi this year. | File Photo

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at a recent press conference announced that the registration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha(PPC) 2023 has set a new record with 38.80 lakh students signing up for the programme, two times the registrations recorded last year.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pradhan, speaking at a press conference ahead of the programme, stated that the popular initiative by PM Modi is to assist a number of students in overcoming exam stress and anxiety. He stated that Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) is a mass movement, and that there has been a quantum leap in registration for the PPC 2023.

According to Pradhan, NCERT has received over 20 lakh questions and has shortlisted them. The questions range from stress management to unfair means prevention, health and fitness, family pressure, and more.

The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 will be held on January 27 at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi this year. This will be the sixth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha.'

Read Also JEE Main 2023 day 2 commences; check all exam day updates here

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)