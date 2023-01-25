JEE Main 2023 day 2 commences; check all exam day updates here

NTA will conduct JEE Main 2023 on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31, and February 1 for admission to BE, BTech, and engineering programmes. | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the second exam day for JEE Main (BE/BTech) candidates today, January 25 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts on the second day.

The first shift began at 9 a.m. and will conclude at 12 p.m. The second is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. Candidates must adhere to the JEE Main dress code as well as all other exam day guidelines outlined on their admit card.

The admit card for JEE Main is now available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates must print it in colour on A4 paper and bring it to the exam site along with a valid photo ID, copies of the photo used in the JEE Main application form, and other relevant documents such as a PwD certificate, scribe documents, and so on.

To avoid problems, candidates should familiarise themselves with the JEE Main 2023 dress code, items to bring, and cheating guidelines. JEE Main candidates must arrive at the exam centre two hours before the test.

NTA will conduct JEE Main 2023 on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31, and February 1 for admission to BE, BTech, and engineering programmes.

