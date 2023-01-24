JEE Main 2023 Day 1 in Indore: Moderate difficulty with lengthy Maths, easy Physics

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 first session began on Tuesday, wherein most students found the examination ‘moderately difficult’ and ‘manageable’. Students attempting the exams in Indore cited that Mathematics section was lengthy and challenging, while physics was easier than expected.

The first attempt will be till February 1, 2023. There were three examination centres in Indore.

The Exam was conducted in two shifts on the exam dates in both Session 1 and Session 2. The first shift was from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and Second Shift was from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

“The examination was moderately difficult, and I found Maths to be very challenging,” Aman Sharma, an aspirant, said.

Another student Pratik Arya agreed with the same and added, “I like that Physics was easy, cause I am not good at that subject.”

Analysing the paper, JEE mentor Atil Arora said, “JEE Main 2023 Mathematics section had a few lengthy and difficult questions. Physics section had a few questions from Optics chapter, but majority of the questions were asked from the Electronics and Thermodynamics topics such as Capacitors, Resistance etc. Chemistry was manageable with NCERT questions.”

“All students aspiring to write JEE Main 2023 are advised to appear in both sessions of JEE Main and try to improve their scores if required in their second attempt,” advised JEE mentor Kamal Sharma.

