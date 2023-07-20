 Delhi: MCD School Shortlisted Among World's Best For 'Community Collab' By Reputed UK Organisation
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Mumbai: In a proud moment for Delhi's education model, a school run by the Muncipal Corporation of Delhi has been shortlisted as one of the 'world's best schools for community collaboration.'

The Nagar Nigam Pratibha Baalika Vidyalaya in North-East Delhi has been rated as the one of the world's best in the category put out by UK-based T4 Education, which is a global education organisation that focuses on tools and initiatives for teachers to improve learning.

As per reports, the school, which was established in 1965, was shortlisted by T4 for the community engagement programmes initiated by them since the onslaught of Covid-19 in April 2020.

The Delhi school worked with an NGO named Kshamtalaya Foundation and organised the Family Champion Programme so that students stay connected with the school despite the pandemic-imposed restrictions on attending the classes.

The school made sure that they equip family members to guide their children by giving them knowledge about the challenges of virtual education.

The school also opened up 25 community libraries and and a ration distribution programme for the economically backward students and families, who make up a significant portion of the school.

According to a report by The Indian Express, 65 dropouts were eventually enrolled across school's morning and evening schedules due to its continuous efforts.

The 10 schools shortlisted by T4 for the community collaboration of efforts were achieved after receiving applications for schools across 108 countries.

The top three finalists will be finalised in September 2023, with the winner being declared by October. The winner of the competition will also receive a cash prize of $50,000 by T4.

