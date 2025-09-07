 Forgery Scandal: 11 Candidates Booked In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, For Using Fake Freedom Fighter Dependent Certificates For NEET Admission
District authorities have taken action against 11 NEET 2025 candidates who used forged freedom fighter dependent certificates for admission. Four FIRs were filed after an inquiry found fake seals and signatures. Police are investigating and cases are being registered against all involved.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 12:32 PM IST
Forgery Scandal: 11 Candidates Booked In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, For Using Fake Freedom Fighter Dependent Certificates For NEET Admission

Ballia (UP): The district administration here has initiated action against 11 candidates who secured admission under the freedom fighters' dependents quota in the UP NEET UG counselling 2025 using forged certificates, officials said on Saturday.

On Saturday,four FIRs were registered against -- Vivek Thakur of Pakhanpura village, Khyati Gupta of Nagwa Gai village, Sumit Kumar Rai of Bibipur village and Ashutosh Kumar of Ferozepur village -- based on the complaint of Tehsildar Sadar Atul Harsh at Kotwali police station, they said.

District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh said the certificates were verified following directions from the Director General, Medical Education and Training.

The inquiry further revealed that certificates submitted by 11 candidates in total were fake. Action is being taken to register named cases against all of them, the DM said.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh told PTI that the police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

