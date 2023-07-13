 Delhi MCD Shifts Classes Online As Flood-Like Situation Forces Closure Of Schools In Civil Lines And Shahdra
Due to the flood-like situation in Delhi, as many as 10 schools will be closed. Online classes will be held for students of these schools, MCD said

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
Civil lines area of Delhi flooded | ANI

Ten schools in low-lying areas of the Civil Lines zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and seven in the Shahadra area will be closed on July 13 due to a flood-like situation in the national capital, the civic body said on Wednesday.

The Yamuna river rose to a record 207.83 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set 45 years ago.

“Owing to a flood-like situation in Delhi, MCD’s Education Department has decided to close 10 schools in low-lying areas of the Civil Lines Zone, six schools in Shahadra (South) Zone and one school in Shahadra (North) Zone tomorrow. Online classes will be held for students of these schools,” the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in a statement.

According to officials, the Garhi Mandu village near the Signature Bridge in Wazirabad is submerged. A majority of the people have been taken to safety and the rest are being evacuated on boats, they said.

Other low-lying areas are also getting flooded as water level in the Yamuna continues to rise.

