e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi: Manish Sisodia says government will get in touch with global consortium to improve education

Delhi: Manish Sisodia says government will get in touch with global consortium to improve education

"The Delhi Government is participating in several knowledge-partnerships with countries that are recognised for their education systems," Manish Sisodia said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia | Photo Credit: ANI
Follow us on

On Friday, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government would get in touch with the Consortium for Global Education to a much greater depth and work collaboratively for the betterment of education in Delhi. Representatives of the Consortium for Global Education, a US-based consortium of universities, met Education Minister Manish Sisodia and many avenues for collaboration under higher education, teacher education, sports and technical education were discussed.

"The next phase of the Delhi education will see the system be raised to global standards. In the rapidly changing world and the current age of technological development, we have to prepare our students to face challenges as global citizens. The Delhi Government is also participating in several knowledge-partnerships with countries that are recognised for their education systems," Manish Sisodia said.

Read Also
Programmes to encourage students to pursue IITs soon: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia
article-image

The Consortium for Global Education is an organisation consisting of 43 member universities in the United States, and is involved in partnerships with different universities in over 60 countries for training, technology sharing, exchange programs, etc. to improve the quality of education systems in the universities of both countries.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Manish Sisodia says government will get in touch with global consortium to improve education

Delhi: Manish Sisodia says government will get in touch with global consortium to improve education

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-up round registrations end today; know more here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-up round registrations end today; know more here

DU Admissions 2022: Mid-entry registrations commence today; know details here

DU Admissions 2022: Mid-entry registrations commence today; know details here

Building an effective portfolio for art and design universities

Building an effective portfolio for art and design universities

High Courts "not justified" in ordering re-evaluation of answer sheets, says Supreme Court

High Courts