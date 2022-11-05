Delhi: Manish Sisodia says government will get in touch with global consortium to improve education

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia | Photo Credit: ANI

On Friday, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government would get in touch with the Consortium for Global Education to a much greater depth and work collaboratively for the betterment of education in Delhi. Representatives of the Consortium for Global Education, a US-based consortium of universities, met Education Minister Manish Sisodia and many avenues for collaboration under higher education, teacher education, sports and technical education were discussed.

"The next phase of the Delhi education will see the system be raised to global standards. In the rapidly changing world and the current age of technological development, we have to prepare our students to face challenges as global citizens. The Delhi Government is also participating in several knowledge-partnerships with countries that are recognised for their education systems," Manish Sisodia said.

Read Also Programmes to encourage students to pursue IITs soon: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia

The Consortium for Global Education is an organisation consisting of 43 member universities in the United States, and is involved in partnerships with different universities in over 60 countries for training, technology sharing, exchange programs, etc. to improve the quality of education systems in the universities of both countries.