Programmes to encourage students to pursue IITs soon: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia said that students emerging from training institutes like ITI will initiate a “new chapter” for the “development of India” with their ability.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia | (ANI Photo)
On Thursday, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said that a programme would be developed through which ITI graduates and students will interact with school students and encourage them to pursue professional courses in ITIs.

Sisodia was interacting with a student of ITI in Khichripur. During the event, he said that advanced professional courses of the Industrial Training Institute aid students build the conviction to achieve their career aims and give them clarity about future goals.

The state education minister said the Delhi government’s ITIs are playing a “vital role” in the mission to upskill India’s youth.

He further said the students emerging from training institutes like ITI will initiate a “new chapter” for the “development of India” with their ability.

“We have to empower children to adopt professional courses, and the students of our ITIs must inspire school students to adopt this route for education,” said Sisodia.

“It is crucial to encourage students to adopt professional courses in a society where it is believed that if a student doesn’t pursue graduation, there is a huge gap in the education of the child,” he said.

