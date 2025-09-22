Delhi HC Issues Notice On Plea Challenging DUSU Presidential Poll, Directs Preservation Of EVMs | X (@Delhiuniversit)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued notice to Delhi University on a petition challenging the recently concluded Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election for the post of President on allegations of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering.

The Court has also directed that EVMs used in the presidential polling, along with paper trails and related documents, be preserved securely under lock and key.

About The Petition

The petition has been filed by Ronak Khatri, former DUSU President, and Joslyn Nandita Chaudhary, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) candidate for the post of President (2025).

They have alleged that the polling held on September 18, 2025, was vitiated due to tampered EVMs and sought quashing of the process and a fresh election under judicial supervision.

During the hearing, Advocate Mohinder Rupal, appearing for Delhi University, contended that there was no tampering, stating, "Someone has merely put a thumb mark; there is no tampering." The Court observed, "The present writ petition has been filed with the prayer for direction to quash and set aside the polling process for the President post in view of the ground that there has been tampering of EVMs. Issue notice." It also noted that while the petition makes specific allegations of irregularities, the winning candidate for the post of President has not been impleaded as a party.

As an interim measure, the Court directed the Electoral Commissioner of Delhi University to ensure that the EVMs, paper trails, and related documentation remain preserved under secure custody. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on December 16.

The plea claims that during polling across several colleges, grave irregularities were detected. In particular, the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) allegedly carried blue ink markings deliberately placed against the name of the ABVP's presidential candidate on the ballot display.

According to the petitioners, these visible markings were clearly noticeable to every voter approaching the machine and were intended to influence, pressure, or direct voters towards one candidate. Such manipulation, they argue, undermines the very foundation of the electoral process by eroding the principles of free and fair elections, neutrality of the electoral apparatus, secrecy of the ballot, and equality among contesting candidates.

