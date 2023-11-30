Delhi: Government School Teachers' Association Requests LG For Endorsement Of DA Hike

Delhi LG V K Saxena | PTI

New Delhi: The Government School Teachers' Association (GSTA) has written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, requesting for the endorsement of the dearness allowance hike for all employees. The employees are awaiting increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA), said the GSTA, and added that the Delhi government has not yet endorsed the revised DA order of the Central government.

"There has been unprecedented delay in endorsing the Dearness Allowance (DA) hike by the Delhi government. The Central government revised the rates of DA from 42 per cent to 46 per cent with effect from July 1, 2023," said the GSTA's letter to to the LG on Wednesday.

The GSTA further said that the delay in DA hike has been causing financial loss to the teaching community. "This delay is causing financial loss to the teaching community and all the government servants in Delhi.

The situation calls for a prompt endorsement of the order passed by the Central government," said GSTA general secretary Ajay Veer Yadav. "We urge the LG to look into this issue and initiate necessary action by issuing appropriate directions to the competent authority," he added.