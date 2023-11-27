Guru Nanak Jayanti: Today, Schools In Delhi, Noida, And Hyderabad To Remain Closed

School Holiday | Representative Image

Today, on November 27, India is immersed in the celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. In light of this significant occasion, schools in Delhi and Noida have declared a holiday for the day. Students have been informed that educational institutions will reopen on November 28, 2023. Notably, this closure extends beyond schools, affecting banks and certain offices as well, aligning with the reverence for Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023.

The recent closure follows another shutdown in Noida and Gautam Buddha Nagar on Friday, November 24, in observance of Guru Teg Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas. The District Magistrate Office had issued a notification stating the closure of schools from Pre-Nursery to Class 12th on that day.

Schools closed in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, reports indicate that several schools will remain closed on Monday, recognizing Guru Nanak Jayanti as a sacred festival in Sikhism. The Telangana government has officially declared a state-wide holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 27, categorizing it as a 'General Holiday.'

Know about Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Nanak Gurpurab, holds immense significance for the Sikh community. It commemorates the birth of Guru Nanak, affectionately known as Baba Nanak, and serves as a day of reflection and celebration for Sikhs worldwide. Falling on the full moon day in the Kartik month, this Gazetted holiday in India is a time for spiritual gatherings, prayers, and festivities, fostering a sense of unity and devotion within the Sikh community.