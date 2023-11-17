Amid Severe Air Quality In Delhi, Schools Likely To Extend Holidays For Students

Amid Severe Air Quality In Delhi, Schools Likely Extend Holiday For Students | Representational Pic

Air quality Index (AQI) in Delhi reached 'severe category' towards the end of festive season. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi's Anand Vihar was 430, 417 in RK Puram, In Punjabi Bagh it was 423, and 428 at Jahangirpuri.

Schools in Delhi are closed till November 18, 2023. However reports suggest that the decision to continue the holidays can be reconsidered for the health and safety of students. As of now, there is no official update regarding Delhi winter holiday extension.

Schools in Gurugram

Schools in Gurugram have resumed the classes as usual for Pre School, Pre Primary & Primary classes (Nursery to Class V).

Earlier on November 13th, Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram on X posted, "In light of the enhanced air quality in District Gurugram, the order to withdraw Pre School, Pre Primary & Primary classes (Nursery to Class V) is now lifted. Classes resume as usual, effective immediately."

Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the current scenario of air pollution in the city is likely to remain the same for the next three days due to unfavourable meteorological conditions.

In an interview to the ANI Rai said, "The current situation is such that for 2-3 days the AQI is going to remain in the 'very poor' category only because as per the prediction for tomorrow, the wind speed...will remain low...till wind speed increases, the AQI will stay in 'very poor' category."