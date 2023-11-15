 Delhi Pollution: Sonia Gandhi Shifting To Jaipur Temporarily To Avoid Hazardous Air
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said that Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be based in Jaipur for the next few days to avoid air pollution in the national capital.

"Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party Smt. Sonia Gandhi is in Jaipur for the next few days to avoid the air pollution in New Delhi. It is a purely personal visit. Shri. Rahul Gandhi will be based in Jaipur and campaign in Chhattisgarh on November 15 and in Rajasthan on November 16, 19, 21 and 22," the senior Congress leader said in a post on 'X' on Tuesday.

Chhattisgarh Polls Underway Soon

The second phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections is scheduled on Friday. The first phase of elections in the state concluded on November 7. Rajasthan will go to polls on November 25.

The Congress is in power in both the states. In Chhattisgarh, the Congress came to power in the state winning 68 of the 90 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 15.

In Rajasthan, the Congress won 99 out of 200 seats and formed the government with support from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Independents. The BJP secured 73 seats.

