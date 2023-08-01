Delhi: Education Minister Atishi Clashes With Delhi University Over 'Irregular' Appointments

Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena | IANS

Delhi Education Minister, Atishi Marlena, has sent out a directive to the Delhi University administration for disregarding the constitution of Governing Bodies (GBs) with compulsory Delhi Government nominees for the posts of principals, OSD, assistant professors, and ministry staff in several Delhi government institutes.

The Minister put out the directive on July 31 to cancel the set interviews for regular Principal post at Shivaji College, which were supposed to take place on August 1, 2023.

"It is imperative for the university administration to address these issues promptly and adhere strictly to established protocols. AII recruitments in these 28 Delhi Government colleges should only occur when fully constituted GBs with Delhi Government nominees are in place, and any irregular practices must be stopped immediately," Atishi said in a statement.

As per reports, DU proceeded with the appointments at Delhi government colleges despite not adhering to requests of proper constitution of Governing Bodies (GBs) which needed to have government nominees.

According to a statement by Atishi, such a move undermines the authority of the fifteen-membered GBs and its decision making process.

The Delhi University's Statute 30 (1) (C), Ordinance XVII, and EC Resolution 51 (2012) all expressly state that the Governing Bodies must consist of fifteen people, which includes candidates chosen by the Delhi Government and approved by the EC. The GBs are given the authority to decide how the colleges will be run due to such a sytem. The education department led by Atishi has lamented that despite numerous requests, the university administration had made decisions and appointed people without the relevant GBs being properly constituted.

