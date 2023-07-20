Delhi: DU Teachers, Principals Raise A Stink Over Funding Delays

Delhi University | PTI

New Delhi: Teachers' and principals' associations of the University of Delhi have expressed dismay over the delayed and inadequate release of maintenance grants to colleges by the UGC and the city government.



In a joint statement released after a meeting, the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) and the Delhi University Principals' Association (DUPA) said, "The delay on the part of the University Grants Commission (UGC) in releasing the grants is causing uncertainty and anxiety in the university community and causing great hardship to the teaching and non-teaching employees and superannuated staff."



The associations asserted that there is an immediate need to draw the UGC's attention to ensure the timely and sufficient release of due salary benefits and arrears to employees and pensioners.



"It is to be noted that the expenditure of colleges is duly informed through the annual budget estimates submitted to the UGC, yet the grant-in-aid is not released in a timely manner ," the statement read.



The associations also batted for a return to the earlier practice of releasing the grants on a quarterly basis.



The meeting noted that the UGC seeking information from colleges regarding grants given in the past 10 years and more is causing unwarranted uncertainty.



The DUTA and DUPA also appealed to the Union Ministry of Education and the Union Ministry of Finance to intervene and ensure timely release of adequate grants-in-aid.



The two associations discussed the financial issues afflicting the 12 colleges fully funded by the Delhi government. They criticised the manner in which the funds are released to these colleges that, they said, affect the colleges' day-to-day functioning, according to the joint statement read.

